T. Clapper: Help them so they are there for you

Letter to the editor

In April 2010, I had a cardiac arrest while having dinner at Little Annie’s Restaurant. Restaurant staff immediately called 911, and my server gave me CPR. Within minutes, the highly-trained first responders from the Aspen Ambulance District arrived, along with backup from the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department.

Due to my underlying cardiac health history, restarting my heart was not an easy task. If it had not been for the rapid response, along with the amazing skills of those who responded, I would not be alive today.

I would not have been there to walk my daughter, Traci, down the aisle when she married her husband, Gordon Turner. I would not have been there when my son, Trevor, married his wife, Carrie Tippet. My grandchildren James, McPherson, and Alister would never have met me.

Twelve and a half years ago, I needed the help of the Aspen Ambulance District, and, now, I am asking you to help them. I’m asking you to vote “Yes” on 6A!

And, yes, my wife helped me write this letter because it is hard for me to put my words to writing.





Tommy Clapper

Aspen