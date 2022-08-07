Swung too far

I sometimes wonder, as I look back in time, how our forbearers might view our circumstances and the mess of things that we’ve made today. How would George and Martha Washington see us now in Aspen? How would Tom Jefferson, John Adams or John’s son John Quincy see us? How might Abe Lincoln or Teddy Roosevelt or even Ronny Reagan look upon us now? I’m not at all sure that they’d be proud.

Let’s swing our political pendulum back to the middle and make it stay there. We need each other, we must cherish America the beautiful, and we must make our beloved nation shine forever.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village