Sullivan: Didn’t we ban them?

Letter to the editor

If Denver is considering a future ban on gasoline-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, etc., when is Aspen going to start enforcing its ban on gasoline-powered leaf blowers?

The law has been on the books here for years, and yet nothing is ever done about it. I have registered complaints with the city, complete with times, locations, and names in prior summers, but nothing ever changed.

I was told that there aren’t any staff to follow up, etc. Now another spring/summer is fast approaching, and already the ugly snarl of leaf-blowers has been heard.

Isn’t this the year to shut them down before they are again everywhere, every day?

Edward Sullivan





Aspen