Stranahan: Gets the job done well

Letter to the editor



Bob Braudis was still sheriff of Pitkin County when George and I moved from Woody Creek to Carbondale 14 years ago. We never had the opportunity to cast our votes for Joe DiSalvo for sheriff, but we proudly would have.

He has been a long-trusted friend and advocate for common sense and fairness following the examples of Braudis and Keenest.

It saddens me to read the vitriol by supporters of his opponent. Joe is honest, makes hard decisions when necessary and gets the job done well. I urge you to vote for Joe.

Patti Stranahan

Carbondale