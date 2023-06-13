Stewart: Headline word choice inexcusable

Letter to the editor

I am writing to express my deep disappointment and disgust with the recent article published on the front page of The Aspen Times, specifically regarding the Latinx House fundraiser. As a member of the Latinx community, I found the headline, “Where the ‘help’ joins the party,” to be profoundly racist, offensive, and deeply hurtful.

The choice of words in the headline is completely tone deaf and inexcusable, especially considering the way our Latinx community is treated in this valley. It perpetuates harmful stereotypes and reinforces negative perceptions that further marginalize and devalue the contributions of Latinx individuals.

As a reputable newspaper, I believe it is your responsibility to exercise sensitivity and inclusivity when reporting on diverse communities. It is disheartening to see such a disrespectful portrayal of an event that aims to uplift and support the Latinx community. The headline not only undermines the importance of the fundraiser, but also undermines the dignity of the Latinx community as a whole.

I implore you to consider the impact your words have on individuals and communities before publishing such offensive content. Journalism plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion, and it is essential to foster an environment of respect and understanding. The Latinx community, like any other, deserves fair and unbiased representation, free from harmful stereotypes and discriminatory language.

I urge you to take immediate action to rectify this issue. I respectfully request that you issue a public apology to the Latinx community for the insensitive headline and ensure that future articles are handled with more care and cultural sensitivity. Furthermore, I encourage you to engage in conversations with members of the Latinx community and other marginalized groups to better understand their experiences and perspectives so as to avoid similar mistakes in the future.





In conclusion, it is vital that media outlets like The Aspen Times take responsibility for the impact of their words. By rectifying this matter appropriately, you will not only demonstrate your commitment to ethical journalism, but also promote a more inclusive and respectful community environment.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I hope to see a meaningful response and action taken to address this issue.

Bodhi Stewart

Aspen