Stevens: Go with what we’ve got at Crown Mountain

Letter to the editor

Tuesday, May 2, is election day at Crown Mountain Park. Please support the re-election of board President Leroy Duroux.

He has demonstrated his commitment and passion for his community with his long and dedicated service as a public servant in many capacities. He is truly one-of-a-kind and will continue to assure that Crown Mountain Park will continue to be a place for all of us to enjoy.

There is no one better to lead the next steps in the park’s evolution to an even greater asset for the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. Vote for Leroy Duroux.

Rick Stevens

Basalt