Stephenson: What do gifts show?

Letter to the editor

At a meet-and-greet at the W Hotel, Joe DiSalvo was introduced as having “more ethics in his little finger than any man I know.”

Doesn’t his involvement in a vodka business show otherwise? Doesn’t the acceptance of a $9,000 e-bike and privately subsidized housing show otherwise? Doesn’t the hiring of a militaristic jail administrator to replace Don Bird say otherwise?

I know for a fact that Michael Buglione will not accept gifts or gratuities from anyone. Please vote for Michael Buglione. And if you have already exercised your right to vote, in either way, thank you for participating in the process.

Ann Stephenson

Basalt