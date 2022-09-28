Stephenson: Speaking of gifts

Letter to the editor

With just the most casual internet search, one finds that the lovely Victorian home Sheriff Joe Disalvo is renting in the desirable West End of Aspen is owned by a significant donor to the Trump and “Stop the Steal” campaigns.

DiSalvo has told the press he pays $5,000 per month for this luxury. The house’s Zillow estimate sales price is $10.5 million. The estimated rent for the house is $45,000 per month.

Let that math sink in for a minute. He is receiving a $40,000 per month housing subsidy, quite a hefty gratuity. And, then, there are the gifts from Lance Armstrong: a $9,000 ebike and 5% ownership in a vodka business. Ask yourself, “Is this proper conduct for an elected official?”

Please vote for Michael Buglione by Nov. 8.

Ann Stephenson





Basalt