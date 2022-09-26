Stephenson: Left to pick up after
I will shortly be sending a substantive letter but wished to point out that at the well-attended and informative Woody Creek Caucus meeting, Sheriff DiSalvo left dozens of fliers and literature on the floor of the Aspen Community School gym.
He and his entourage left, and the Michael Buglione supporters, including three former female deputies, stacked all the chairs and picked up his mess.
Some things never change.
Ann Stephenson
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.