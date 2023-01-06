Steinberg: Snow Ball’s work well worth the coverage

Letter to the editor

We were excited to read your coverage of the upcoming Snow Ball Gala. Our daughter Avey O’Doherty was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) at age two and underwent close to three years of treatment. Avey benefited from the kind of research supported by the Snow Ball — she participated in a study to roll back the toxicity of treatment while maintaining excellent with all outcomes.

Today, Avey’s a healthy seventh grader at Aspen Middle School, Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club big-mountain skier, committed Aspen Lacrosse Club defender, writer, singer, and loving big sister. Our family’s pediatric-cancer journey crystalized our priorities, motivating our 2017 move to Aspen in search of the best possible quality of life for our girls.

We appreciate your reporting, as well as the Snow Ball organizers’ work. Perhaps Avey’s story can offer a glimmer of hope to other families facing cancer.

Alycia Steinberg

Snowmass Village