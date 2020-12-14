Stapleton Sr.’s inspiration lives on
Ski racing has lost a favorite son, a legendary advocate for the sport and its athletes. David Stapleton Sr.’s contributions to the ski racing community are woven into its fabric, both here in Aspen and internationally. He was a rare person who volunteered wherever the need was greatest, from junior races to the Olympics. Racers will be forever grateful for his advocacy and for the innovations to course safety that Dave fostered.
He contributed humbly, with clear vision, extraordinary competence, and warm personality, helping make Dave a pillar of the sport. He will continue to inspire us everyday.
Mike Hundert
Chairman, Bob Beattie Ski Foundation
