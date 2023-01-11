Stanger: The moral of the peel

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Twenty-five years ago, I was on a United flight into Aspen. I noticed a woman peeling an orange and shoving the peel between her seat and window.

Tonight, I was on a RFTA bus, and I witnessed a kid, 19-24, peeling a tangerine. I hoped for the best, but, when the light came on, the peel was on the floor. You know where this is going. When my stop arrived, I picked up the peel, placed it in his hand, and asked, “We’re you born in a barn?”

He said, “Thank you.”

Citizens, if you see something, say something.

Gail Stanger





Aspen