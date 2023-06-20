Standley: Don’t straight shoot it … SWAP it!

Stacy Standley ran for mayor of Aspen in 1973 after community outrage over construction of big box buildings. He won three terms of two years each.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times file photo

For over 50 years since I was mayor (1973-’79), we have debated and conjectured solutions to the entrance to Aspen with little success. And now, once again, the debate is raging.

Maybe rather than trying to solve the problem in the last mile, we should look back down the valley a ways.

My suggestion is to SWAP it: Standley’s Wild Ass Plan.

Think of Aspen as a home owners’ association. I now live in one in Las Vegas and have served as the vice president for the last decade since pulling up stakes in Aspen.

So why an HOA, you ask? Because HOA’s have limited access — vendors admitted by passes, residents enter with a transponder, and guests get permits issued by residents and HOA management.





Yes, I know, Main Street is a state highway. So was the Denver-Boulder Toll Road in the early 1960. This can be negotiated.

So what is SWAP?

Presciently, John Bennet’s City Council bought Cozy Point Ranch and protected the pastoral, rural entrance to the city. Now that priceless 205 acres can in turn protect and enhance Aspen’s very nature.

How? By building an underground intercept parking garage for (pick a number; I like 4,000) cars. Then create a bus staging area in the garage with an underground tunnel across the Snowmass Road surfacing onto a dedicated bus lane all the way into town.

The bus fleet would be increased multifold and operate on a frequency dictated by volume. The native grass would be replanted over the garage.

All vehicles coming down 82 would either have to have an annual city issued transponder and continue on 82 into town or, without a transponder, directed into the underground parking facility. Legitimate guests with lodging reservations or pre-cleared guests of residents would be directed into a lane where they would be issued a parking permit dated for the length of their stay.

Day trippers and tourists heading through town for Independence pass would buy an electronic day pass with an expiration time and pre-assigned parking space valid only for a few hours, or they are electronically ticketed.

SWAP would provide intercept parking for vendors/workers, free expedited access for residents, and a managed traffic flow and parking program for transit vehicles and day-trippers. This may be a viable approach to dealing with the 50-plus year dilemma of access to Aspen.

I invite the mayor and City Council to come to Las Vegas and to see how this system works and to experience the underground Tesla roadways Elon Musk’s Boring Company has created to connect casinos with 5,000 rooms to the convention center.

It is not pie in the sky daydreaming. It is SWAPing chaos for quality of life.

Stacy Standley, as he said, lives in Las Vegas and was Aspen’s mayor from 1973 to ’79.