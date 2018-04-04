Spring is time for swarms of bees

It's spring and that means it's time for the bees to get busy and make more brood so they can have plenty of workers to gather all of the nectar that appears all around us. This also means swarms. Regardless of what Hollywood would have you believe, swarms are when bees are at their most docile. You may hear them coming before you see them as they are quite loud as they move across the landscape to look for a new home.

If you spot one around your house or around people do not be alarmed, they are just moving through and will be gone quickly. They may alight upon a branch nearby and hang out until the scout bees find a proper home and then move on. Leave them be, they will not attack you unless provoked (just like most people) and are just wanting to find a new place to live. If this is a major concern to you, feel free to call me and I'll remove them for you.

As part of this process, the bees may decide that the eve of a house or outbuilding may be an appropriate place to move into. While they do no damage you probably don't want bees in such close proximity. Call me and I can remove them for you.

Lastly, the single most important thing you can do to help the dwindling bee population is to not spray pesticides in and around your home or garden. Dandelions are the bees first real nectar and pollen source and are quite nutritious. The'll be pretty hungry coming out of a long flowerless winter, so please leave those little dots of sunshine for the

bees to get their first spring meal and put off the first mowing for a few weeks if possible.

May your summer be as bright as a jar of honey!

Mark Burrows

Aspen