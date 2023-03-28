Spicer: Thank the Girl Scouts, and the veterans

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

The Aspen Elks would like to thank the Aspen Girl Scouts for the donation of over 90 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for the veterans in town this week celebrating National Disabled Veterans Ski Week.

These young women worked hard selling cookies and taking cookie donations for the veterans and first responders in our community. The Elks will be serving lunch each day to veterans visiting our town, and the cookies will be an added bonus!

Supporting veterans is one of the core missions of the Elks, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our community.

Thank you to all of the Aspen Elks who are giving their time this week. When the community comes together, great things happen. If you see the veterans around town this week, make sure you thank them for their service.

When you see a Girl Scout, thank her for her hard work and generosity, especially Girl Scout Ava – she’s one of our favorites!





Diane Spicer

Aspen Elks Trustee & PER (and former Girl Scout)