Smith: Pride in first event

Letter to the editor

Dear Community: Thank you for making our inaugural Community Pride Party last Thursday such a success. It was a fantastic afternoon on the lawn and a delight to see so many and such a variety of people turn out. There is no doubt that the event left a positive impression on the minds of many and demonstrated the best qualities of inclusiveness in our community.

In particular, we would like to thank our lead sponsors: Jeff Grinspoon and Jon Foley, AspenOUT, Aspen Community Foundation, Gay for Good, Sundae Ice Cream, and Mountain Pride.

In addition to our performers, we wish to thank our generous contributors and presenters: Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Aspen Community Health Services, Aspen Hope Center, Aspen Skiing Company, Basalt Regional Library, Carbondale Clay Center, The City of Aspen, Everybody Water, Free Mom Hugs, HeadQuarters, Homestead Circus Productions, Loving Beyond Understanding, Osmia Skincare, Pitkin County Library, Pitkin County Public Health, PFLAG of the Roaring Fork Valley, Sopris Sun, Theatre Aspen, Thunder River Theatre Company, Transportation Options Program (TOPS), the Wheeler Opera House, and Wilderness Workshop.

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA) Committee

Aspen Music Festival and School