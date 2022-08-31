Smith: A barbaric act
It is with great alarm and sadness that I read of the killing of the family of bears, back in my beloved Aspen. How in the world could this happen?
A barbaric act in a town that used to be known and proud of its connection to the wild. Either there are too many ignorant people at large, or the curtailment of the outsiders (whether they be stupid folk from out-of-town or ill-informed “enforcement”) has gone haywire. Seriously!
Wendy Smith
Santa Barbara
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.