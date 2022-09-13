Smiddy: A passion to serve

I wanted to take this opportunity to introduce myself. My name is Erin Smiddy, and I am running for Pitkin County commissioner this Nov. 8.

The job of county commissioner has been a dream of mine for years, and I have the privileged opportunity to run this fall. I have lived in Pitkin County since I was 6 years old, and my passion to serve, protect and cherish what we have in our community is strong. I love where we live, and I want other locals to have the same opportunity to stay here and be able to raise a family.

I’ve shown my dedication to this community to the best of my abilities thus far, and I am ready to take my commitment to the next level. I am currently a volunteer firefighter with Aspen Fire for over 16 years, a former Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy and I served on the APCHA board in the early 2000s for several years.

Full disclosure: I am registered as an Independent. I don’t like the current divide in our country that is largely based on political affiliation, and I prefer to listen to all sides before making a decision — one based on logic, reason and fairness. I believe it is possible to find a common ground that benefits as many people as possible.

My opponent, Kelly McNicholas Kury, has done a good job, and I frequently agree with her point of view. What separates us is that she is learning the issues and problems, while I have lived them. I have first-hand experience of the struggle to find housing, make rent on low wages and long hours, give tirelessly for thankless jobs — all while fighting to keep alive a community so many of us love.





Please consider voting for me Nov. 8. I won’t let you down, and I will fight for what is best for Pitkin County.

Feel free to contact me at (970)319-9865 or esmiddy1@hotmail.com to discuss any issues or concerns you may have.

Erin Smiddy

Aspen