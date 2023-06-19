Skewes: Have to get Lumberyard right

The community of Aspen should applaud our City Council for their action earlier this week to take “a time out” for several weeks to further examine the issues with the Lumberyard project, as currently put forth by city staff. There’s so much more to be examined regarding traffic, density, rent vs ownership, financing issues, among other things.

I don’t know a single person in our town who doesn’t recognize the importance of APCHA to the functioning of Aspen, the existence of the current crisis for worker housing, and the likely need for more worker housing construction over time. Thus, it’s time to set aside the catchphrase, “anti-housing lobby.” It is a divisive barb, and inaccurate. No one in town is “anti-housing.” It is just about scale and execution.

It seems prudent that before the city commits its citizens to what is likely going to be a half-billion-dollar expenditure (for a city of 7,000 people, do the math!) we should take some time to figure out what the best use is for this very valuable property. And bring much better clarity to the citizenry on the issues stated above. The pretty renderings, which we have all seen, are nice to look at but are insufficient to green light the project. We need to get this right. For ourselves and the generations to come.

Andrew Skewes

Aspen