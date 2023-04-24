Skarvan: Pristine Riders Trash Crush in May

Happy Earth Day, just passed! An easy and tangible way to honor Earth is cleaning up litter in our backyard. Litter is the low hanging fruit of pollution and we can easily be a part of the solution!

Mark your calendar for the eighth annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community cleanup and environmental stewardship event Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m.-1 p.m., meeting at North Star Nature Preserve’s south gate parking lot. Biking or walking suggested.

The event is hosted by Pristine Riders, a local 501c3 non-profit combining a passion for cycling and cleaning up the environment, and by Sun Dog Athletics “Aspen’s Adventure Sports School.”

The annual post snowmelt volunteer litter cleanup along our roads and paths is an ideal way to maintain and show appreciation for our pristine mountain environment and all it offers. We also boost awareness of environmental stewardship, inspiring others to take ownership and care of our natural surroundings.

If we all do a little, it’ll make a big difference. Bonus, it feels good!





Partnering with CDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program, orange safety vests and trash bags provided. Partners include the city of Aspen Environmental Health Department, Pitkin County Solid Waste Center and Silverpeak Grill.

The first 15 volunteers to register will receive a complimentary volunteer lunch to follow, courtesy of Silverpeak Grill. Special prizes will be presented. Adults 18 years and older and accompanied kids invited.

Sun protection, pants, work gloves, water and extra clothing for changing weather are suggested. Rain or shine. For registration and details, contact me at sundog@sopris.net . Like Pristine Riders and Sun Dog Athletics on Facebook for updates.

Erik Skarvan

We really need and appreciate the community’s help. Hope to see you there!

Aspen