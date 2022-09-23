Simon: Need two ways in

It’s time to act, and stop discussing and studying. The entrance to Aspen is a nightmare. And, if the existing bridge goes, you might as well close the city.

The only feasible solution is to construct a road through the Marolt Open Space. It could be two ways, or one way in using the existing roads as a two-lane, one-way out. And, berming would preserve the beautiful views.

Start doing the engineering. (And, as a bonus, parking and employee housing could be added).

Eric Simon

Snowmass Village