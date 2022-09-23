Simon: Need two ways in
It’s time to act, and stop discussing and studying. The entrance to Aspen is a nightmare. And, if the existing bridge goes, you might as well close the city.
The only feasible solution is to construct a road through the Marolt Open Space. It could be two ways, or one way in using the existing roads as a two-lane, one-way out. And, berming would preserve the beautiful views.
Start doing the engineering. (And, as a bonus, parking and employee housing could be added).
Eric Simon
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.