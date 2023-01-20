Simon: Let’s be practical about entrance

Letter to the editor

Lets face it: Aspen is a full-grown city.

It is not limited to its residents. Every day, hordes of residents, visitors, tourists, and workers come into and out of the city. Every day, there is unacceptable traffic congestion. Every day, there is lots of talk about the Entrance to Aspen.

And, every day, nothing is done about it.

Whether you like it or not, Aspen is like an island surrounded by mountains, rivers, and conditions that severely limit the area where roads can be built to a small strip along on the western border. And, existing housing basically further restricts any access.

So, practically, there are only two feasible alternatives — the existing bridge and S-curves, or a new road going straight into Aspen over the Marolt space. That’s it, like it or not.





The fact is that the existing entrance is just not workable. The bridge is old and needs replacement. The S-curves are simply not acceptable. If we were starting from scratch, there is no way an S-curve entrance would ever have been chosen.

From a practical standpoint, the only viable solution is the straight shot — whether you like it or not. So, let’s stop the useless discussions and start the process to accomplish that.

Eric Simon

Snowmass Village