Siegel: Polar opposites for House

Letter to the editor

Rarely has a campaign produced two polar opposite candidates as the current race for the House seat in the 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent has done nothing — zero — for the district.

She voted against every bill that when passed was substantively significant for us. She is so anti-democracy that local Republicans were soliciting votes for her primary challenger. She is a self centered slacker.

In total contrast, Adam Frisch has demonstrated that he is a hard working consensus builder. His positions on the critical issues are uniformly correct and in step with common sense. He respects the Constitution. Critically, his campaign energy shows a dedication to serve the entire district.

A vote for Adam is step forward for all of us.

Neil Siegel





Aspen