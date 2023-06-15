Siegel: Let’s be realistic here

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

The letter “Straight shot now or disaster looms” (Aspen Daily News, June 13) is littered with inaccuracy and incorrect leaps of logic. The threat of wildfire cannot be minimized but should be factually assessed.

The Colorado State Forest Service wildfire assessment for Pitkin County is not as dire as stated. It is clear from the comprehensive planning by the county that the prime danger is a fire starting downvalley and spreading with the prevailing wind upvalley. Evacuation is then not from Aspen but toward the city to a defensible area near Aspen (like the golf courses).

If the danger were as acute as Verleger claims, one would expect the city to have evacuation plans in place. Go to the city website, type in keyword “evacuation,” and the only hit is a meaningless map no one seems able to identify. With no city planning and no money to improve existing routes, where is the urgency inside City Hall?

Verlerger also opines “Straight-shot now ….” Agreeing that time is of the essence, a replacement of the current bridge with a new three-lane one (thus adding 50% capacity) can be done far more quickly and at less cost than the proposed straight shot (which is now DOA). Any new bridge is years off, and the City Council is moving forward with an assessment of a complex set of factors. Its process should not be encumbered by ill informed hyperbole.

Neil B. Siegel





Aspen