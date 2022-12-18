Shulman: Thanks for those memories

Rick Richards recently wrote a lovely memorial tribute to his friend Ed Pfab, published in the Aspen Times on Dec. 13. Rick, the author of “Ski Pioneers: Ernie Blake, His Friends” and “The Making of Taos Ski Valley,” was one of the very first to chronicle in large-book format the origins of the American ski experience.

Speaking from personal experience (he’s the son of Al Rosen, for whom Taos’ Al’s Run is named), conducting first-person interviews, and assembling fabulous historic photographs, Rick recorded what the owners and ski school directors of Aspen, Snowmass, Taos, Alta, and Mammoth (among others) were thinking as they were just getting these resorts going.

In particular, his book, the first of its kind, recorded the voices of people for whom making a life in the mountains was as much a passion as it was a business. Thank you, Aspen Times, for continuing to document these memories that keep the past a lively and delightful part of our daily diet of news.

Barbara Shulman

Albuquerque, New Mexico