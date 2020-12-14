Shopping locally doesn’t mean Target and Wal-mart

I just read Paul E Anna’s “The Downvalley Dash” piece (Dec. 11, The Aspen Times). While I agree going past the roundabout is always an epic adventure for Aspenites, I took issue with the point being going to G’wood for necessary staples.

I am an outside Aspen, Burlingame resident and I find all my necessities available within half the distance. I regularly get my staples at City Market in El Jebel and Basalt. I also regularly will buy my socks in Willits and Carbondale; I try to help the small businesses struggling to stay open in our valley open by buying local and supporting small businesses.

I understand the idea that going to Target and Wal-mart seems like a savings, but who buys bulk cotton socks anymore. “Cotton kills,” to recall my often recited rafting safety speech and just knowing the long-lasting benefit of one or two pairs of wool socks.

To sum up, yes, going downvalley for a perceived saving makes us all feel better about ourselves, and going half the distance and getting a quality product that will last much longer and provide you with better comfort is worth the half the time and distance. FYI, you can stay in Aspen and get the same wool socks and maybe just take the bus. Bulk may seem great but are you really that happy in the long run?

Greg After

Aspen