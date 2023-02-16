Sherwood: Apologies to Ogden Nash
Marking the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I offer this poem with a tongue in cheek nod to Ogden Nash:
The Russian. (With A nod to Nash)
Discourteous clamor, crashes the Russian
He issues a snide “excuse my mission.”
He bursts into his neighbor’s house,
And smiles slyly, like a louse.
He bows with fiendish grin,
And invites his ravenous family in
He sneers a sneer and bows a backwards bow,
“Ukrainian! This is my house, now.”
Awakened from his bed,
He finds his gun and shoots the discourteous Russian, dead.
Tom Sherwood
Aspen