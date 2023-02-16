Sherwood: Apologies to Ogden Nash

Letter to the editor

Marking the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I offer this poem with a tongue in cheek nod to Ogden Nash:

The Russian. (With A nod to Nash)

Discourteous clamor, crashes the Russian

He issues a snide “excuse my mission.”

He bursts into his neighbor’s house,

And smiles slyly, like a louse.

He bows with fiendish grin,

And invites his ravenous family in

He sneers a sneer and bows a backwards bow,

“Ukrainian! This is my house, now.”

Awakened from his bed,

He finds his gun and shoots the discourteous Russian, dead.

Tom Sherwood

Aspen