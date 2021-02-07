Sheriff endorses John Doyle for City Council

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing John Doyle for over 20 years, and I’m proudly endorsing him for one of the Aspen City Council seats. John is a person of integrity and is truly “one of us.”

John is a passionate environmental steward and represents Aspen’s true character. Most importantly John will bring a reasonable approach to development and will work to protect Aspen’s character from over development. Perhaps most importantly John will work to assure quality, affordable employee housing for those who work in this community.

Early mail-in ballots will be sent next week, and Election Day is March 2. Please join me in voting for John Doyle for Aspen City Council.

Joe DiSalvo

Aspen