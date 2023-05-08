She Said He Said: Hurt by wife’s emotional affair
She Said He Said
Dear Lori and Jeff,
Recently I found out that my wife has been having an emotional affair. She had been going
through some tough times with the passing of her mom. I’ll admit that I wasn’t really available to
support her through it, as I travel a lot for my job. She has plenty of girlfriends to rely on, so I
never thought she’d get emotionally attached to another man. I know I need to work on showing
up for her more, but I’m angry that she didn’t tell me how bad it was getting for her. If she had
said she was this unhappy, I would have figured out how to create more time for her. Now I don’t
know how we get back from here. We both want our marriage to work, but she’s resentful and
I’m having a hard time trusting her. She said she has broken off communication with the other
guy, but short of constantly checking her phone, I’m not sure how I can believe her.
Sincerely,
Trust Busted
Dear TB,
Lori and Jeff: Trust is not something that we do or don’t have. It’s a felt experience of being safe
and mattering that is built through a thousand interactions. Like a pile of sand it can be largely
washed away by one strong gust and require tedious tenacity to rebuild. But part of the
responsibility is on your shoulders to get clear on what you need, recognize where in the
relationship you do feel safe and own your full contributions to the current situation.
Lori: Crossing a relationship boundary cannot be justified by blaming the other partner. Your wife
had choices. If she was unhappy in the marriage and creating an opening to get her needs met
elsewhere, that would have been an important conversation for her to facilitate. Regaining trust
begins with her taking responsibility for her actions, understanding exactly why she did what she
did, and gaining clarity on what will happen differently next time. Saying, “I’m sorry and I’ve
stopped” won’t in itself create security.
You’ve attributed the affair to her need for support after the loss of her mother and your travel
schedule, but that is a story that may or may not be accurate. It could also be true that she
carries from her history an inability or reluctance to ask for her needs to be met or a narrative
that she can’t rely on those around her to show up for her. It could also be true that she has
been feeling unseen in other important ways that aren’t about her mother’s passing. Whatever
part of her was being nurtured in the emotional affair needs to be acknowledged and integrated
into the relationship. It could be a need to feel emotionally held and cared for, but it could also
be other aspects of her identity that have been neglected or overshadowed in the marriage, such
as her wit, humor, intellect, attractiveness or sensuality. Healing her resentment and your trust
requires both of you to look deeper than the surface actions to the underlying patterns, fears
and stories. She needs to do the work to pinpoint what has been missing and develop the
confidence and/or tools to advocate clearly for herself in the future.
Jeff: Many couples establish roles and responsibilities within their partnership without much
effort or intention. The simply go with the default based on what makes sense at the time.
If one partner has a specific skill set or promising opportunities to be the breadwinner and the other has more relational and nurturing qualities to be the primary caregiver to children, roles
will fall along those lines. This dynamic often runs parallel to what happens emotionally between
partners. The caregiver holds the responsibility to create and maintain an emotional connection
in the relationship. The breadwinner does everything they can to keep the family in the black
and doesn’t have much energy for anything else. A great deal of resentment can develop as
each partner feels as though their expected role goes unnoticed and unappreciated — simply
being part of what is required to make the system work. There can also be an element of guilt in
this kind of dynamic, making it difficult to ask each other for more when they are doing all they
can.
For a relationship to he sustainable, there needs to be a more intentional establishment of these
roles and responsibilities and they need to be more fluid and adaptable based on what each of
you need at any given time. If your wife needs more emotional support from you with something
like her mother’s passing, you need to be able to adapt to her needs and show up for her during
that time. If you need her to take some of the pressure off your shoulders and contribute more to
the family’s bottom line, then she must also be willing to figure out a way to make that work. I’ve
made some assumptions about your particular situation, and even if this isn’t exactly what is
going on, I think you can still use these examples to make adjustments and show up more fully
in your marriage.
Lori and Jeff: The affair represents a deeper rift in the relationship that both of you are culpable
for. It is time to do a deep dive into what was previously established and see what isn’t working.
Create an intentional partnership where both of your needs are valued equally and commit to
doing whatever is reasonably necessary to meet them for each other.
Lori and Jeff are married, licensed psychotherapists and couple-to-couple coaches at Aspen
Relationship Institute. Visit waspenrelationship.com/blog-1 for all previous She Said, He Said columns.