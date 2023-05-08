She Said He Said: Hurt by wife’s emotional affair

Lori Ann Kret and Jeffrey Cole

Dear Lori and Jeff,

Recently I found out that my wife has been having an emotional affair. She had been going

through some tough times with the passing of her mom. I’ll admit that I wasn’t really available to

support her through it, as I travel a lot for my job. She has plenty of girlfriends to rely on, so I

never thought she’d get emotionally attached to another man. I know I need to work on showing

up for her more, but I’m angry that she didn’t tell me how bad it was getting for her. If she had

said she was this unhappy, I would have figured out how to create more time for her. Now I don’t

know how we get back from here. We both want our marriage to work, but she’s resentful and

I’m having a hard time trusting her. She said she has broken off communication with the other

guy, but short of constantly checking her phone, I’m not sure how I can believe her.

Sincerely,

Trust Busted

Dear TB,

Lori and Jeff: Trust is not something that we do or don’t have. It’s a felt experience of being safe

and mattering that is built through a thousand interactions. Like a pile of sand it can be largely

washed away by one strong gust and require tedious tenacity to rebuild. But part of the

responsibility is on your shoulders to get clear on what you need, recognize where in the

relationship you do feel safe and own your full contributions to the current situation.





Lori: Crossing a relationship boundary cannot be justified by blaming the other partner. Your wife

had choices. If she was unhappy in the marriage and creating an opening to get her needs met

elsewhere, that would have been an important conversation for her to facilitate. Regaining trust

begins with her taking responsibility for her actions, understanding exactly why she did what she

did, and gaining clarity on what will happen differently next time. Saying, “I’m sorry and I’ve

stopped” won’t in itself create security.

You’ve attributed the affair to her need for support after the loss of her mother and your travel

schedule, but that is a story that may or may not be accurate. It could also be true that she

carries from her history an inability or reluctance to ask for her needs to be met or a narrative

that she can’t rely on those around her to show up for her. It could also be true that she has

been feeling unseen in other important ways that aren’t about her mother’s passing. Whatever

part of her was being nurtured in the emotional affair needs to be acknowledged and integrated

into the relationship. It could be a need to feel emotionally held and cared for, but it could also

be other aspects of her identity that have been neglected or overshadowed in the marriage, such

as her wit, humor, intellect, attractiveness or sensuality. Healing her resentment and your trust

requires both of you to look deeper than the surface actions to the underlying patterns, fears

and stories. She needs to do the work to pinpoint what has been missing and develop the

confidence and/or tools to advocate clearly for herself in the future.

Jeff: Many couples establish roles and responsibilities within their partnership without much

effort or intention. The simply go with the default based on what makes sense at the time.

If one partner has a specific skill set or promising opportunities to be the breadwinner and the other has more relational and nurturing qualities to be the primary caregiver to children, roles

will fall along those lines. This dynamic often runs parallel to what happens emotionally between

partners. The caregiver holds the responsibility to create and maintain an emotional connection

in the relationship. The breadwinner does everything they can to keep the family in the black

and doesn’t have much energy for anything else. A great deal of resentment can develop as

each partner feels as though their expected role goes unnoticed and unappreciated — simply

being part of what is required to make the system work. There can also be an element of guilt in

this kind of dynamic, making it difficult to ask each other for more when they are doing all they

can.

For a relationship to he sustainable, there needs to be a more intentional establishment of these

roles and responsibilities and they need to be more fluid and adaptable based on what each of

you need at any given time. If your wife needs more emotional support from you with something

like her mother’s passing, you need to be able to adapt to her needs and show up for her during

that time. If you need her to take some of the pressure off your shoulders and contribute more to

the family’s bottom line, then she must also be willing to figure out a way to make that work. I’ve

made some assumptions about your particular situation, and even if this isn’t exactly what is

going on, I think you can still use these examples to make adjustments and show up more fully

in your marriage.

Lori and Jeff: The affair represents a deeper rift in the relationship that both of you are culpable

for. It is time to do a deep dive into what was previously established and see what isn’t working.

Create an intentional partnership where both of your needs are valued equally and commit to

doing whatever is reasonably necessary to meet them for each other.

