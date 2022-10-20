Shaw: What about, what about?

Letter to the editor

The article about Pastor Jim Tarr’s potential violation of IRS rules regarding 501(c)(3) allowing political leanings doesn’t go far enough. What about the Gates Foundation? What about the Clinton Foundation? What about Colorado Amendment 27 passed in 2002?

Anyone interested in how Colorado was turned into a blue state should watch “Rocky Mountain Heist.” It should make you mad regardless of which way you lean. If you believe everything you read in this newspaper, shame on you!

Gina L. Shaw

Basalt