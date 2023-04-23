Shane: Let’s make every day Earth Day this way

Happy Earth Day (Saturday)! If you are reading this right now, you are probably enjoying the beauty of our valley, which I hope we can have for many years to come. For that to happen, I hope you will do your part in keeping our environment healthy.

Here are some ideas:

1. Pick up trash, even if you didn’t put it there.

2. Pick up dog waste.

3. Try using fewer fossil fuels by getting out of your car when you can and by walking, biking, or taking a bus.





4. Send less to the landfill, so we don’t have to dig another landfill hole in our valley. You can compost, recycle, reuse, or give it away.

5. Use compostable cups, plates, and cutlery instead of paper and plastic.

6. Turn off lights, water taps, and the thermostat when you don’t need them.

7. Keep our water clean by using natural cleaning products in your home. What goes down your drain ends up in our rivers.

8. Bring your own reusable shopping bags or totes, and avoid plastic and paper bags.

9. Use reusable lunch boxes and containers instead of Ziplock or SaranWrap.

These are just a few ways to help preserve the health of our planet. Here are some links to help you, and I hope this will inspire you to think of more things you can do:

https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/ocean/earthday.html ; https://evergreenzerowaste.com/ for composting and compostable (instead of disposable) supplies; https://www.sierraclub.org/toiyabe/100-things-you-can-do-save-planet

Hoping for a better world.

Remi Shane

Seventh grader, Aspen Country Day School