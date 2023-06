Letter to the editor

I really wish that Stuart Oksenhorn, the former arts and entertainment editor of The Aspen Times, was still alive to see the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

I can see him now, rambling through town on his way to an assignment, proudly sporting his favorite Denver Nuggets deadhead shirt and tie-dye socks. He would’ve been so proud.

Lo Semple

Aspen