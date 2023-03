Letter to the editor

Dearest admirable hardworking trustworthy and knowledgeable voters of Aspen:

Now that all of the candidates’ cards are on the table, please join me in supporting Torre for mayor, along with Skippy Mesirow and Sam Rose for City Council.

Aspen knows better, deserves better, and is better than the dubious “Aspen Deserves Better” political campaign.

Lorenzo Semple

Aspen