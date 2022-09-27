Seeber: Please let us park at Tiehack

Letter to the editor

Dear Tiehack residents: Today we received the unfortunate news that Aspen School District employees were no longer allowed to park in the Tiehack parking lot. I am wondering why this is the case, especially as the entire town is under construction and driving anywhere seems to take a toll on both time and mental health.

Coming from Snowmass or downvalley, where most of the teachers live, can be a time-consuming and stressful drive, but the option to park at Tiehack alleviated much of that stress, saved us a lot of time, and took our cars out of the long lines of traffic.

Many of us enjoyed walking over the bridge at the beginning and the end of the day and it was definitely better than sitting in our cars creeping along Maroon Creek Road — adding to the pollution and the congestion.

I understand that when ski season starts, this might no longer be an option, but I do not understand why it can’t be an option now, especially while construction is still causing major backups and delays.

Please reconsider your stance and allow the school staff to park there while construction is still happening. I know you must care about our town and those who work here, please show some of that caring by supporting the workers who cannot afford to live here and must commute.





Thank you for your consideration.

Cerena Seeber

Snowmass