Seay: You can make a real difference

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Another year is here. Can you believe it? What did you do in 2022 that made a difference? Are you looking for a way to increase your kindness quotient this year? Little kindnesses here and there can make someone’s day, yet the effects are ephemeral. You can do more. I promise. Kindness is contagious, and the youth right here in our valley need us to show them we care.

If you’re thinking you don’t have enough time, I totally get that. But, you do. You really do. You make time for the things that matter. Think about how much time you spend doom scrolling on your phone. Yikes! So, you definitely have time to make the world a better place.

You can make the difference in a young person’s life. And, all it takes is the want to. If you want to, you can. One person’s “I’m too busy with work and stuff” is another person’s “I can make time.” The young people of this community need you. They need you to care.

The Buddy Program is celebrating 50 years of mentoring local youth, and we’re waiting for you to call and say “I can help. I will make time for this.”

Service to others is the rent we pay for our life on Earth.





Laura Seay

Aspen