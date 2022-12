Letter to the editor

With the news of Tracy Sutton running for mayor getting out, it’s not surprising the short-term rental and residential-development conversations have already been thrown in the dialogue as a dig to her candidacy.

Tracy has a deep-seeded passion for the city of Aspen, the small-business owners, the locals, and all the like — not just the career she’s held for over 30 years. It’s time for a change, and there’s nothing wrong with that!

Sara Sealey

Snowmass