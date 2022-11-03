Scott: There’s plenty of open space

Letter to the editor

Vote “No” on 2A and 2B. If the city can’t be trusted to manage the millions they are already making such a mess with, we should not give them any more tax revenue to mismanage.

The local housing crisis is a result of 50 years of bad municipal and county policies. The multi-million dollar “open spaces” budget has been buying up developable land throughout the valley and highway corridor, which drives up the prices of free-market and “affordable” housing.

Crew, we are surrounded by BLM and national-forest land in just about every direction up here in paradise. We need more housing, not more open spaces. About 140 years ago, when the global population was less than an eighth of what it is today, the year-round population of Aspen was more than double what it is today.

With 70 million global refugees in the world, places like this — desperate for workers — need to worry a bit less about new bike trails and a little more about building thriving communities. The local obstructionist governments with their $200-million-a-year budgets have forgotten that it is their job to do the people’s business and keep the city and county running smoothly.

Instead, the City of Aspen took it upon itself to impose a “liberty lab,” removing the people’s parking at taxpayer expense without a vote. That’s liberty for the government, not the people.





It’s time we start starving these behemoths until they actually build affordable housing instead of just buying up free-market housing that was bought at the peak of the market by Aspen real-estate monopolists, who profit off city stupidity and are bailed out by taxpayers, when real-estate prices should instead be correcting downward like they are in about every other town in America right now.

Instead, these interventionists benefit the people who need them least, and the working locals trying to find a place to live suffer the most. Why is there always another mansion under construction and more hotels and hotel beds being approved? Why did the city allow the blue roofs to be sold instead of buying the deed restrictions to keep those 300-plus units as affordable housing?

Andrew Scott

Snowmass