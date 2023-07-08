Scott: The great green con, so much hot air

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

A company is currently building a carbon sequestration facility that plans to convert captured carbon into sodium bicarbonate using sea water and then return this bicarbonate sea-water concentrate to the sea.

One of the professors who contributed to a related article said this, as quoted by CNN: “The oceans “are infinite sinks,” said Arup SenGupta, a professor at Lehigh University. “If you put all the CO2 from the atmosphere, emitted every day — or every year — into the ocean, the increase in concentration would be very, very minor.” (cnn.com/2023/03/10/world/carbon-capture-sea-water-climate-intl-scn/index.html ).

The problem is, what he said isn’t true. Here is what you can read on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website under instructions for teaching about ocean acidification: “Humans affect the amount of carbon dioxide in the ocean.” (st.nmfs.noaa.gov/Assets/Nemo/documents/lessons/Lesson_3/Lesson_3-Teacher%27s_Guide.pdf )

Sodium bicarbonate is the last thing we should be adding to the ocean because the ocean is already turning so much of the extra carbon dioxide it’s absorbing for us from the atmosphere into it, and it’s already causing acidification, which is harming the entire web of life in the ocean. We don’t need any new information to know that it’s a bad idea to suck carbon out of the atmosphere, turn it into sodium bicarbonate in sea water, and then send that water back into it, increasing ocean acidification, and reducing the capacity of the Earth’s greatest carbon sink to help us in the carbon sequestration process.

How can the very industrial system that delivered us this particular set of problems as consequences of its never-ending growth model ever deliver us from the problems it caused with yet more of what caused them? Don’t we sound like an alcoholic telling ourselves we can fix our problem by switching from scotch to brandy?

Massive technological innovation and development led to an entire set of consequences, unforeseen or not, that we are now being told to turn over to the care of more massive technological innovation and development.

This latest bill that passed raising the debt ceiling includes close to $400 billion for “clean energy” and “decarbonization.” The problem is that every one of those dollars spent is a petro-dollar, in a fossil fuel-powered market, where everything bought or sold is shipped with carbon burning infrastructure.

So do any of us really think that emissions are going down when expenditures, development, deforestation, factory manufacturing, mining and construction are going up? The American taxpayer is on the hook with little but an exponentially growing national debt to show for all these government subsidies for the rich.

Barack Obama helped make Elon Musk a very rich man with the massive rebates he gave American consumers in return for purchasing Elon’s electric cars. How was the American taxpayers’ money spent? Well, Elon flies around the world on private gas-burning jets and funnels money into the Boring Company and SpaceX, used to dig massive holes in the ground that disrupt the fragile subterranean carbon sequestration our mother planet performs and to launch flaming phalluses into the sky which spew pure methane (the worst greenhouse gas) directly into the atmosphere, respectively.

Simultaneously with all this massive spending and new development of “clean energy,” oil and gas company profits are going up, and global demand for oil and coal are increasing. We shouldn’t be surprised.

To “transition” the entire global transportation fleet to electric cars, which are disingenuously being sold to us as “zero emission vehicles,” there are not enough precious metals on Earth to build all the batteries for the fleet.

What is the solution these con men are offering? They want us to mine asteroids and bring back precious metals from space to “solve the bottleneck.” We’ve already spent billions of dollars on solar arrays and industrial wind farms around the world, and yet the price of gas and diesel and demand for them has not gone down. Even though more people are buying electric cars than ever, we aren’t burning less gas.

There is no such thing as a “zero-emission vehicle.” We humans ourselves are carbon-manufacturing machines. We eat, poop and breathe out carbon molecules. We are walking emitters that like to go faster and bigger than our little bodies can manage. Certainly we should clean up our society, but that should start with cleaning up the mess we’ve made rather than making a bigger mess.

A bigger mess is what this current clean energy propaganda is offering us. Just take a look at a Tesla Giga-factory where they make those “clean batteries.” The Nevada factory, when fully built out, will have the largest footprint of any building on Earth. Currently it’s measuring in at 5.4 million square feet (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gigafactory_Nevada ) of what once was planet Earth.

If we want to start actually cleaning up, it means outlawing all new manufacture of plastics and developing a 100% recycling economy, prohibiting companies from making products that are built to break (planned obsolescence), repurposing of old manufacturing hubs rather than development of even bigger ones, and a total prohibition on the manufacture and sale of chemicals, pesticides, and herbicides that are killing the living web of life around us, exponentially decreasing a healthy earths’ ability to sequester carbon, increasing carbon concentrations in the atmosphere, and making us sick as well.

We need to outlaw new cars, unless those new cars are made of old cars. We should probably be doing away with the personal vehicle model completely and be moving to efficient, high-speed rail systems, repopulating small-town America by demonopolizing the millions of acres of farmland that have been concentrated into the hands of a few giant corporations and returning it to small scale, permaculture-based farming operations that build topsoil and sequester carbon.

We should be mining landfills, not mountains. If there was ever a purpose for AI robots, it would be to have them working constantly to remove all toxic substances and recyclable materials from the world’s dumps and landfills because we’ve already produced more than we need. We just need to repurpose the giant mountain of waste we’ve already dumped on our life-support system instead of building more mines for lithium, cobalt, or anything else, which waste precious fresh water supplies and continue the destruction these liars claim to be solving.

It doesn’t add up to anything but increasing profits for the same people responsible for our current boondoggle, while doubling down on a planet-wide mental conditioning system that would have us accept lies as truth and madness as sanity.

Andrew Scott, of Snowmass, is the manager of KSNO radio and director of operations of the Open Mind Project.