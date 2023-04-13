Schwener: Support for Basalt project

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

As a board of a governmental organization that has recently gone through a necessary infrastructure project, the Basalt Sanitation District voices our support for the town of Basalt’s Midland Steetscape Project.

We intimately understand the intricacies of planning a project of this magnitude. The alignment of a budget, community feedback, communications efforts, infrastructure requirements, and construction and engineering needs are gargantuan. The vision that the council and staff have shown is inspiring and should be commended.

The new look for Basalt is not only beautiful, but necessary. Providing proper ADA access and creating opportunities for businesses to expand into the streets and for people to linger and connect represents new opportunities for economic growth and increased visitor numbers.

Creating a design that honors Basalt’s railroad past and looks to the future of mulit-modal transit further defines the town as a hub for all people. Of course, we are big fans of infrastructure and know that improvements now save time, money, and headaches down the line. Pro-actively addressing current and future needs is a smart and efficient way to govern.

Thank you so much for caring passionately about the future of Basalt and planning so thoughtfully for an optimistic and vibrant future. This is a once in a generation opportunity, and while it won’t always be easy, it is undoubtedly worth the effort.





Rob Schwener, president, and Board of Directors

Basalt Sanitation District