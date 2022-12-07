Schwartz: An upstanding part of community

Letter to the editor

In response to Bernard Grauer’s letter from Dec. 6, titled “I never asked for that” — suggesting that the Aspen Education Fund should return the very generous donation made by Lance Armstrong to the foundation — I would likely to strongly suggest that it is absolutely not your place to re-open the Lance Armstrong matter.

Lance has been an upstanding member of our community and has done so many things to benefit all of us.

Perhaps your letter instead should have read, “Thank you Lance for your very generous donation and for all you have done for our community.” Shame on you.

Rick Schwartz

Aspen