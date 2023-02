Letter to the editor

Skippy is one of a kind. It is beyond rare to encounter someone who has an abundance of both wisdom and passion.

I believe in him because not only does he make good policy decisions, but he also has the tenacity and commitment to see those changes through. As I like to say, he does not Mes-i-row-(nd).

And he is exactly the person we need to bring about significant change to Aspen while still honoring the town’s history and spirit.

Jack Schur

Aspen