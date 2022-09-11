Schultz: Thanks for that
Thanks for the coverage of the Aspen Space Station and related projects. It reminds me of efforts in Europe by the Dark Mountain movement to explore the challenges of the present and future with art, creativity and grounded hope.
Rather than denying the changes or looking for new planets to occupy, the future calls us to reimagine what can be given the reality that we have created. The spaceship is in our hearts and minds.
Robert Schultz
Carbondale
