Letter to the editor

Hey, Pitkin County Road and Bridge: That inside swale that you filled in on McClain Flats was designed for a reason. Not only did you shut down the road, spending taxpayers’ money, you created an unsafe road hazard come winter and strong rainfall.

Where is the water to go now? Directly over the road during spring freeze/thaw cycles and strong rain activity.

Good thing you’re hiring a new road and bridge manager.

Jefferey Schnissel

Aspen