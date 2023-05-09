Schmidt: English in Action grateful for Aspen Thrift Shop

Letter to the editor

English In Action would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Aspen Thrift Shop for its recent grant of $6,000 to support our programs.

This generous gift makes it possible for English In Action to build a stronger Roaring Fork Valley community by connecting local adults who want to improve their English with volunteer tutors eager to help them do so.

With support from Aspen Thrift Shop, English In Action can continue to bring people together across cultural divides to foster friendship, understanding, and learning.

So shop on, all, and know that your next Aspen Thrift Shop purchase benefits local organizations like English In Action!

Rachel Schmidt





