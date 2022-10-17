Schermerhorn: Thanks for the flu shot clinic

I would like to thank Peg O’Brien and the nurses and staff from Community Health Services for providing another successful flu shot clinic in Woody Creek last week. This is a service made possible only through a generosity of their time, skill and talent, and a commitment to community.

Thank you to Peg, Laurie, Bari, Brenda, and Stephanie for creating and helping run this event, as well as to Jarrod Hollinger and Kirsten of Aspen Outfitting Company for providing the venue.

Each of you is a reminder of the power of goodwill, and the difference it can make.

Helen Schermerhorn

Woody Creek