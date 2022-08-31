Schanfarber: Didn’t need to see ’em
I think you made a very poor decision to print those pictures of the bears that were euthanized. Why did we need to see that? It was already a very sad story that angered a lot of people.
These poor creatures had to be destroyed because of human stupidity. We did not have to see pictures of it. Very disappointed in this article and photos.
Martha Schanfarber
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.