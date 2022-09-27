Saunders: Crazy congestion

Letter to the editor

I didn’t think it was possible! The roundabout is gridlocked. Not a traffic controller in sight.

Traffic is literally backed up and into the Highlands underground garage! Unbelievable! And, farther up Maroon Creek Road, which is only one road feeding in and out of Aspen.

I wonder how this weighs on the Aspen City Council’s coveted footprint?

Steve Saunders

Aspen