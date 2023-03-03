Sauer: Heart and life for Aspen

Letter to the editor

Vote Skippy Mesirow for re-election as Aspen City councilman. His first term proved that he could accomplish meaningful change in the much-needed areas of affordable housing, child-care resource, and voter participation.

Now he has set his sights on continuing his efforts for more affordable housing, local business growth, easing downtown congestion, and creating a healthier environment for all.

He has invested his heart and life into Aspen, has astounding integrity and a proven track record of supporting the community, and is the best candidate for the position.

Adora Sauer

Chicago