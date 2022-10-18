Sarpa: Decades of good judgment

Letter to the editor

I am writing to support Joe DiSalvo for Pitkin County sheriff. In this divisive, vitriolic era of national and local politics, our community is surely able to rise above the expected nonsense of fabricated accusations about candidates, and select a person for sheriff who not only has good experience for the job but also proven character.

I have known Joe for decades and he has used good judgment many times but perhaps more importantly, he has shown the ability and willingness to just do the right thing when a spilt second decision call was necessary. We all know law enforcement today is under tremendous pressure to be more in tune with the people they serve.

We are a community that genuinely cares about good character and Joe has that in depth. I am voting wholeheartedly for Joe and encourage you to do the same.

John Sarpa

Aspen