Sandy and Lee Mulcahy: Recipes for unhealthy society
In addition to former President Trump’s home, the FBI also recently raided three churches in the South. (Source: KWTX TV Waco, Texas.)
The Guardian reported that more than 25% of U.S. residents “feel so estranged from their government that they feel it might ‘soon be necessary to take up arms’ against it.”
The June 2022 poll published by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics also revealed that most Americans agree the government is “corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me.”
If the response from our political elites is simply increased militarization of police forces and/or the politicization of our justice system, these are not recipes for a healthy society.
Sandy and Lee Mulcahy
Basalt
